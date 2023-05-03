Japan, France to Strengthen Cooperation on Advanced Reactors

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, May 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and French energy transition minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher on Wednesday signed a joint statement calling for stepping up cooperation between the two countries in the development of next-generation nuclear reactors.

At their meeting in Paris on the day, the ministers confirmed that Japan and France, which relies on nuclear energy for 60 to 70 pct of its power supply, will work together to make maximum use of nuclear energy, with the view to balancing stable power supply and decarbonization.

The joint statement includes an action plan for the two countries to implement in the field of nuclear energy.

Regarding highly efficient fast reactors, research institutes and private companies from the two countries will enhance their cooperation to promote technology development and designing.

The two sides will also advance research on managing equipment degradation caused by aging, while cooperating to beef up supply chains for reactor parts and nuclear fuel.

