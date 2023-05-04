Japanese Crown Prince, Princess Leave for Britain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko left Tokyo on Thursday for Britain to attend the coronation of the country's King Charles III on Saturday.

The Crown Prince, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, and the Crown Princess left their residence by car as the couple's second daughter, Princess Kako, and first son, Prince Hisahito, saw them off.

The couple greeted the British ambassador to Japan and Imperial Household Agency officials before boarding a government aircraft at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda. The plane departed shortly past 10 a.m. (1 a.m. GMT), marking the start of the couple's first official visit to Britain.

According to the agency, the couple is slated to arrive at London Stansted Airport on Thursday afternoon local time and stay at a London hotel.

On Friday, the couple will meet with Japanese expatriates at the official residence of the Japanese ambassador to Britain in the morning and attend a reception hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in the afternoon.

