Japan, Mozambique Confirm Cooperation in LNG Project

Maputo, Mozambique, May 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Thursday agreed to help Mozambique resume its liquefied natural gas development project, one of the biggest such projects in Africa.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Mozambique's president, Filipe Nyusi, confirmed the cooperation at a meeting in Maputo, the capital of the African country.

In the project, whose investors include Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. <8031>, construction work is being halted mainly due to a deterioration in the local security situation.

"Our country will implement assistance to help restore stability of the local area," Kishida told a joint news conference with Nyusi.

The two leaders agreed to encourage the private sector so that Japanese companies will invest more in Mozambique.

