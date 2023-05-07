Japanese Girl, 11, Prepares to Climb Mt. Kilimanjaro

Newsfrom Japan

Kofu, Yamanashi Pref., May 7 (Jiji Press)--Rei Banno, an 11-year-old Japanese girl, is gearing up to conquer Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest peak.

For the young climber living in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, central Japan, climbing the 5,895-meter mountain in Tanzania is what she has "always dreamed of." Rei and her mother hope to travel to Africa as early as this summer, if they manage to secure funds for the journey.

Yamanashi is home to Mount Fuji and some of the highest mountains in Japan. Rei became a mountain lover when she participated in a local mountain climbing event at the age of 4.

She grew to go climbing even on her way back from her nursery school, completing a 43-kilometer traverse course along the Yatsugatake mountain range that straddles Yamanashi and Nagano prefectures at the age of 7.

Rei always says mountains are "like a park" for her. Enjoying views and food after climbing to the top is the most appealing thing about mountaineering for the sixth-grader elementary school student.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]