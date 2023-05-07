TSE Prime Section Firms Moving to Standard Section

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--More and more Japanese companies are applying to move from the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top-tier Prime section to the lower Standard section to focus on pursuing business growth.

They believe that a shift to the lower section would allow them to focus more on achieving growth than on taking steps to meet strict listing standards, including boosting share prices.

The Prime and Standard sections were created in April last year as part of the TSE's realignment of its stock markets.

The Prime section mainly covers internationally active companies, while the Standard section largely consist of companies focusing on domestic operations.

As of the end of April this year, 1,835 companies had been listed on the Prime section, compared with 1,446 firms on the Standard section.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]