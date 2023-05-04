Japan Reports 7,079 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 7,079 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down some 4,800 from a week before.

There were 16 new fatal cases, while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients was unchanged from Wednesday at 71.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of new positive cases at 994, followed by Kanagawa at 591, Osaka at 499 and Hokkaido at 474. Kochi logged the smallest number at 10.

Tokyo's daily infection cases decreased 669 from a week before, while three new fatalities were reported Thursday. The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria was unchanged from Wednesday at six.

