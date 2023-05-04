Kishida Resolved to Ensure Rule of Law before G-7 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Maputo, Mozambique, May 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday expressed his resolve to ensure the rule of law is observed, ahead of this month's Group of Seven summit.

"What Japan is required to do is to become a bridge between the G-7 and the Global South and make sure the rule of law is fully observed," Kishida told a news conference in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, the final stop in his four-country African tour from Saturday.

Kishida will chair the three-day G-7 summit in Hiroshima from May 19.

"There are attempts to divide the world by creating a false impression that (global food and energy price increases) have been caused by the G-7 members' sanctions against Russia," he said.

"We'll listen to countries that face problems and work with them," Kishida said, expressing his eagerness to enhance cooperation with Global South emerging and developing countries, many of which keep distance from the G-7, Russia and China.

