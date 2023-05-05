IPEF Ministerial Talks to Be Held in Detroit May 27

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 4 (Jiji Press)--The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that member states of the envisioned Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity will hold a ministerial meeting in Detroilt, Michigan, on May 27.

It will be the first time for ministers of all 14 IPEF member countries, including Japan, the United States and India, to get together since September last year, when the ministers declared the official launch of negotiations.

Amid the growing importance of economic security, the United States, which leads the IPEF initiative, aims to forge an agreement on the strengthening of supply chains.

The IPEF was launched during Biden's visit to Tokyo in May last year as a framework countering China.

In a statement regarding the upcoming Detroit meeting, the U.S. government said that the gathering is "an important milestone in IPEF negotiations, as it will mark one year since the framework was officially launched."

