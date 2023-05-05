Japanese Crown Prince, Princess Arrive in Britain

Newsfrom Japan

London, May 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko arrived in Britain on Thursday to attend the coronation of the country's King Charles III on Saturday.

After departing from Tokyo International Airport at Haneda, a Japanese government jet carrying the couple touched down at Stansted Airport in a London suburb.

The Crown Prince, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, and the Crown Princess are staying at Claridge's, a hotel in London.

They will attend the coronation at Westminster Abbey from 11 a.m. Saturday and return to Japan Sunday.

