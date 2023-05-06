Families Call for Early Resolution of Abduction Issue in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 4 (Jiji Press)--Families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago sought Washington's support in resolving the abduction issue, during their trip to the United States that began earlier this week.

Visiting the United States are members of the Association of Families of Victims Kidnapped by North Korea and its support group, the National Association for the Rescue of Japanese Kidnapped by North Korea, as well as a group of Japanese lawmakers working on the abduction issue.

"Under time pressure, the abduction issue needs to be resolved on a priority basis," Takuya Yokota, head of the family group and younger brother of Megumi, who was kidnapped in 1977 at the age of 13, told a press conference in Washington on Thursday.

During their first U.S. visit since May 2019, after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family group members and others met with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, Kurt Campbell, Indo-Pacific coordinator at the U.S. National Security Council, and Sen. William Hagerty, who was U.S. ambassador to Japan.

The family group decided in February to tolerate Japanese humanitarian aid to North Korea, on the condition that all abductees return to Japan together while family members of their parents' generation are still alive. The group members explained this policy when they met with the senior U.S. officials and won support from them.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]