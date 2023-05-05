1 Dead after Strong Quake Rocks Japan's Ishikawa Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 5 (Jiji Press)--A powerful earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.5 rocked Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, and nearby areas on Friday, leaving one person dead.

The quake, which occurred around 2:42 p.m. Friday (5:42 a.m. GMT) at a depth of 12 kilometers under the ocean floor near the coast of the Noto region of Ishikawa, measured upper 6, the second-highest level on the 10-notch Japanese seismic intensity scale, in the city of Suzu in Ishikawa, and upper 5, the fourth-highest level, in the town of Noto in the same prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

A sea-level change of around 0.1 meter was observed along the coast of the prefecture.

The government set up a quake response task force at the crisis management center of the prime minister's office just after the quake. An investigation team of the Cabinet Office will be sent to areas affected by the quake.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and other government officials to take all possible measures to rescue afflicted people and grasp the extent of damage caused by the earthquake in cooperation with the Ishikawa prefectural government. Kishida gave the instructions by calling Matsuno from a government jet on his way back to Japan after a tour of four African nations and Singapore.

