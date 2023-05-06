Japan Companies Split over Post-Pandemic Remote Working

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies are divided over whether to keep remote working arrangements in place after the country downgrades COVID-19 to a lower-risk category of infectious diseases that includes seasonal flu on Monday.

Some major companies have been shifting back to working at the office in principle. Others are cautious about fully returning to the office-based work style.

A survey conducted by Teikoku Databank Ltd., a research company, in March showed about 40 pct of 11,428 responding companies across the country said they will return to pre-pandemic ways of working once the status of COVID-19 is lowered.

Almost the same proportion of companies said they will continue with work styles introduced during the pandemic. Among companies with over 1,000 employees, those planning to maintain pandemic-era work styles accounted for over 50 pct.

In April last year, Honda Motor Co. <7267> shifted its focus back to face-to-face working at all of its departments. "In the manufacturing industry, having face-to-face conversations while actually looking at products is important," a public relations official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]