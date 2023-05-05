Japan Confirms 5,819 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 5,819 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a decrease of about 5,600 from a week before.

Twelve deaths linked to COVID-19 were newly reported across the country, while the number of severe cases rose by two from Thursday to 73.

In Tokyo, 906 new infection cases were confirmed, down by 707 from a week earlier.

Three fatal cases were newly confirmed among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients under Tokyo's criteria rose by one from Thursday to seven.

Among other prefectures in the country, new infection cases totaled 542 in Kanagawa, 440 in Osaka, 354 in Hokkaido and 252 in Aichi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]