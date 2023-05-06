ADB Meeting Ends after Talks on Food Security, Debt Issue

Newsfrom Japan

Incheon, South Korea, May 5 (Jiji Press)--A four-day annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank ended Friday after discussions on food security, the debt problem in Asia and other issues.

Participants in the meeting in Incheon, South Korea, highlighted the importance of strengthening food supply chains through public-private collaborations. They also shared the recognition that financial functions in Asia need to be beefed up so that the region will be resilient to disasters and energy price hikes.

During the annual meeting, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa announced the establishment of a new lending framework to support decarbonization efforts by emerging nations.

The next ADB annual meeting will be held in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, in May next year.

