Japan Town Transforms Marine Nuisance into Local Delicacy

Newsfrom Japan

Ainan, Ehime Pref., May 10 (Jiji Press)--A western Japan town has turned the hatpin urchin, seen as a nuisance of the ocean as it devours seaweed, into a local delicacy.

Ainan in Ehime Prefecture has released a brand of the sea urchin fed with scraps of the town's signature agricultural products of broccoli and citrus.

Aptly named "uniccoli"--a portmanteau of "uni," the Japanese name for sea urchins, and "broccoli"--the brand was developed in hopes of improving the local fishing environment, with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals in mind.

"We hope that the younger generation gives a thought to the marine environment," said Yosuke Shimizu, 39, who works for the town government's fishery division and was involved in developing the brand.

Typically not suited for human consumption, the hatpin urchin, which lives in warm waters, has venomous spines as well as a unique smell and astringent taste.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]