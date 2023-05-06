Japan Crown Prince, Crown Princess Attend Pre-Coronation Reception

Newsfrom Japan

London, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attended a reception hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London on Friday, ahead of the king's coronation on Saturday.

At the reception, the Crown Prince and the Crown Princess congratulated King Charles III on his coronation in person. They also conveyed congratulations from Emperor Naruhito, the elder brother of the Crown Prince, and Empress Masako.

The Crown Prince and the Crown Princess also held conversations with Prince William and Princess Kate as well as royals from countries including Thailand, Bhutan and Belgium.

Earlier on Friday, the Japanese couple visited the Bulgarian Embassy in London to meet with former Bulgarian tsar Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha and his wife.

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko then interacted with 12 Japanese nationals at the official residence of the Japanese ambassador to Britain.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]