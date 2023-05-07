INTERVIEW: Japanese Expert Calls for Preparations for Next Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan needs to thoroughly review its response to the pandemic and get fully prepared for the next public health crisis, Shigeru Omi, the government's top COVID-19 adviser, said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

"There were ambiguity and trials and errors" in role-sharing between the government and experts, Omi said while looking back at the past three years of Japan's experience in dealing with the pandemic.

"We need to get prepared (for the next pandemic) even in ordinary times, based on a thorough review" of the country's COVID-19 response, said Omi, who heads a panel of experts advising the government on the coronavirus.

Omi said that while COVID-19 mortality rates have become low, the number of deaths "has increased steadily from the first wave of infection to the eighth wave."

He also said elderly people are vulnerable to severe illness if they are infected with the virus and that it is difficult to predict how the virus spreads and mutates.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]