Japan Crown Prince, Crown Princess Attend King Charles' Coronation

Newsfrom Japan

London, May 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attended the coronation of Britain's King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London Saturday.

Crown Prince Akishino, clad in a tailcoat suit, and Crown Princess Kiko, in kimono, joined other royals at the coronation.

On Friday, the Crown Prince and the Crown Princess attended a pre-coronation reception hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

At the reception, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko congratulated King Charles III on his coronation in person. They also conveyed congratulations from Emperor Naruhito, the elder brother of the Crown Prince, and Empress Masako.

Crown Prince Akishino had met with King Charles III in Tokyo or London four times, according to the Japanese Imperial Household Agency.

