COVID-19 Pandemic Swells Japan’s Fiscal Spending

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s fiscal spending has ballooned to unprecedented levels as it has compiled six supplementary budgets for countermeasures against the COVID-19 pandemic since fiscal 2020.

Even as the pandemic is receding, the government is facing pressure to increase spending on measures to strengthen the country’s defense, address its declining birthrate, and cope with rising prices.

In fiscal 2020, general-account spending reached 175.7 trillion yen after three supplementary budgets were drawn up. Annual issuance of government bonds, including refinancing bonds, topped 200 trillion yen, compared with around 150 trillion to 170 trillion yen in the years before the pandemic.

In 2021, Japan’s outstanding government debt reached 255 pct of its gross domestic product, the highest in the world.

Three years after COVID-19 began to spread, some other countries are turning from pandemic-era spending to fiscal consolidation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]