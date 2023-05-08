AI in Wider Use for Medical Exams, Infrastructure Inspections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Artificial intelligence tools are in wider use in Japan to prevent oversights in medical examinations and inspections of infrastructure.

AI can be used to make computer images clearer and spot potential abnormalities from vast amounts of data, allowing workers to notice problems more easily and their workloads to be reduced. Its importance is growing as Japan suffers worsening shortages of engineers amid the decreasing population.

Canon Inc. introduced AI to its computerized tomography scanning equipment in 2018. Some 80 pct of the company's CT scanners now utilize AI.

The AI-powered scanners take clearer images by combining the company's image-processing technology gleaned from camera development with AI analysis.

Such products "make it easier to spot lesions and also reduce exposure to X-ray radiation when taking images," a Canon official said.

