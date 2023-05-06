Kishida Attack Suspect Served Another Arrest Warrant

Newsfrom Japan

Wakayama, May 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police on Saturday served an additional arrest warrant on a man who allegedly threw an explosive toward Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a campaign event in the western city of Wakayama last month.

Ryuji Kimura, 24, was served the warrant on suspicion of making about 530 grams of gunpowder around between November 2022 and April 15 this year without permission in violation of the gunpowder control law.

Wakayama prefectural police suspect that Kimura made explosives using the gunpowder as metal cylinders and tools were seized from his home.

Kimura was arrested on the scene on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business on April 15 after allegedly throwing a cylindrical explosive toward Kishida.

A policeman and an audience were slightly injured after the cylinder exploded while Kishida was unhurt.

