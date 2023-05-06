Australia Returns Remains of Ainu People to Representatives from Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Melbourne, Australia, May 6 (Jiji Press)--The remains of four Ainu indigenous people that have been kept in Australia were returned to representatives of Ainu groups from Japan at a ceremony at the Melbourne Museum in Victoria, southeastern Australia, on Saturday.

At the handover ceremony, Tim Goodwin, deputy president of the Museums Board of Victoria, offered an apology to the Ainu representatives over years of the remains being kept away from their homelands.

The ceremony was attended by Masaru Okawa, executive director of the Ainu Association of Hokkaido, Mamoru Tazawa, head of an association of bereaved families of the Karafuto Ainu, or Sakhalin Ainu, and officials from the Japanese and Australian governments.

At the event, Aboriginal indigenous people in Australia offered prayers of consolation.

"We'll console the spirits of our ancestors in a dignified way," Okawa said. "We'd like to bring the remains of our people across the world back to Japan."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]