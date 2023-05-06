Japan Confirms 6,267 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 6,267 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, a decrease of about 6,900 from a week before.

Ten deaths linked to COVID-19 were newly reported in the country, while the number of severe cases rose by one from Friday to 74.

In Tokyo, 1,062 new cases were confirmed, a decline of 853 from a week earlier. Three new deaths were reported, while there were seven severe cases, unchanged from Friday.

