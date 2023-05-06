Residents Concerned about Rains after Quakes in Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Suzu, Ishikawa Pref., May 6 (Jiji Press)--Residents expressed concern about possible mudslides amid heavy rain forecasts in Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, Saturday, a day after powerful earthquakes struck the city.

In Suzu, where one of the quakes measured upper 6, the second-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, a 65-year-old man died after falling from a ladder Friday, while 32 others were injured.

One person was injured each in the Ishikawa town of Noto and in neighboring Toyama Prefecture.

An evacuation order was issued for 1,630 Suzu residents Saturday. About 120 households were out of running water as of Saturday afternoon. Roads were closed in many areas. Twenty evacuation centers were established, and up to about 250 residents took shelter there.

An 81-year-old man who visited a community center in Suzu to receive blue sheets to protect his home from rain said: "There will be heavy rains this night. I'm fearful about that because I have not checked the roof."

