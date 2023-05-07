Kishida Expresses Pain over Korean Wartime Labor

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday that he feels pain over the suffering of Koreans requisitioned to work for Japanese companies during World War II.

"I fell pain over the hardship and sorrow many people faced in a severe environment at the time," Kishida told a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol after their meeting in Seoul.

Japan and South Korea had been in a dispute over the issue of wartime labor before Seoul announced a plan to resolve it in early March.

Kishida said that he had already expressed his intention to uphold his predecessors' statements on the recognition of history and that this position is unwavering.

Yoon said historical issues are not the kind of matter over which one side can demand something to the other unilaterally. He also said the trip by Kishida to Seoul put the process of normalizing relations between Japan and South Korea on track.

