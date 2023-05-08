Japan Downgrades COVID-19 to Lower-Risk Disease Category

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan downgraded COVID-19 to a lower-risk category of infectious diseases that include seasonal flu on Monday, a milestone toward the full reopening of the country's economy and society after over three years of the public health crisis.

The country lowered the status of COVID-19 from Category II to Category V under the infectious disease control law, lifting restrictions on the movements of those infected with the coronavirus and their close contacts.

Still, the health ministry asks COVID-19 patients to refrain from going out for five days after infection and wear a mask for 10 days. COVID-19 tests and treatments are no longer fully subsidized.

The country already eased mask-wearing rules on March 13, leaving the decision to wear masks up to individuals both indoors and outdoors. Mask-wearing continues to be recommended for visitors to hospitals and elderly care facilities.

The first COVID-19 case in Japan was confirmed in January 2020, and the country has since experienced eight waves of infection. About 33.79 million people had been infected and 74,654 people had died as of Saturday, according to the ministry.

