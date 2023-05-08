Cautions Still Sought Even after COVID-19 Downgrade in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Doctors underline the need to continue COVID-19 measures due to worries over aftereffects, even after the novel coronavirus was downgraded to a lower-risk category of infectious diseases in Japan on Monday.

Many people suffer from COVID-19 aftereffects, such as fatigue and headaches, and some have to undergo long-term treatment, experts said.

The World Health Organization defines the post-COVID-19 condition, known as long COVID, as symptoms seen three months after the initial infection that last at least two months with no other explanation.

The persistence of virus in the body and the immune response due to infection are believed to be behind the aftereffects. But the causes have not been determined, with no treatment established yet.

Okayama University Hospital analyzed aftereffects among 685 people who visited its COVID-19 outpatient department between February 2021 and April 2023, comparing their symptoms based on the strain type--conventional, delta or omicron.

