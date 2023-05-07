Cumulative COVID-19 Cases in Japan Reach 33.8 Million

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Japan reached 33,812,143 on Sunday, meaning that more than one-fourth of the country's population have been infected with the coronavirus since its first outbreak about three years ago.

On Sunday, 14,637 new cases were reported in the country.

The country's first COVID-19 case was confirmed in January 2020. The cumulative number of cases surpassed 10 million in July 2022, 20 million in September that year and 30 million in January this year. On Aug. 19 last year, the number of daily new cases hit a record of over 260,000.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of cumulative cases, at 4,385,573, followed by Osaka, at 2,850,626, Kanagawa, at 2,239,277, Aichi, at 2,125,941, and Saitama, at 1,814,481.

The first COVID-19-linked death in Japan was confirmed in January 2020. On Jan. 13 this year, the daily toll hit a record 523. The cumulative toll was 74,692 as of Sunday.

