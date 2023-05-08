Kishida Vows to Work with Yoon to Open New Era for Japan, S. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that he is eager to develop trust with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and work with him to open a new era for the two countries.

"We had very meaningful conversations," Kishida told reporters in Seoul, referring to the previous day's bilateral summit with the president. "We deepened our trust with each other."

Ahead of a Group of Seven summit in the western Japan city of Hiroshima from May 19, meanwhile, the Japanese leader said, "We must put an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as soon as possible."

Kishida, who will chair the G-7 summit, noted that he intends to use the summit as an opportunity to reaffirm the continuation of sanctions against Russia and support for Ukraine.

He also reiterated his eagerness to revive momentum toward a world without nuclear weapons, which is his lifelong goal.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]