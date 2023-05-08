Japan Downgrades COVID-19 to Lower-Risk Disease Category

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Monday downgraded COVID-19 to a lower-risk infectious disease category that includes seasonal influenza, a milestone toward the full reopening of the country's economy and society after more than three years of public health crisis.

The move by Japan coincided with the World Health Organization's announcement on Friday of the end of the COVID-19 global health emergency.

The country lowered the status of COVID-19 from Category II to Category V under the infectious diseases control law, lifting restrictions on the movement of those infected with the coronavirus and their close contacts.

The health ministry still asks COVID-19 patients to refrain from going out for five days after infection and to wear a mask for 10 days. COVID-19 tests and treatments are no longer fully subsidized.

The country already eased mask-wearing rules on March 13, leaving the decision to wear a mask both indoors and outdoors up to the individual. Mask-wearing continues to be recommended for visitors to hospitals and elderly care facilities.

