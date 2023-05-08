People Welcome COVID-19 Downgrade in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's downgrading of COVID-19 to a lower-risk infectious disease category on Monday was generally welcomed by commuters and others in the country, but some remained cautious.

Around JR Nagoya Station in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, many people were still wearing masks in the morning.

"Even if I'm infected now, I can go to work when I get better, so it's a relief that I'm less likely to cause problems at work," said Keiichi Suzuki, a 53-year-old civil servant in Nagoya, the capital of Aichi. "We may be able to hold a welcome party for new workers in the summer," Suzuki added.

Yuki Mori, an 18-year-old vocational school student, said, "I'm looking forward to casually traveling at home and abroad, although I'm still worried about what people around me will think."

A corporate employee in his 30s from the western city of Nara said, "Because I have a small child, I'll continue to wash my hands and wear a mask."

