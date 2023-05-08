49 School Kids Sick after Strange Odor in Osaka Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Forty-nine children at an elementary school in Osaka Prefecture fell ill after a strange odor Monday morning.

Around 10 a.m. (1 a.m. GMT), fire authorities received an emergency call reporting a smell of gas from the principal of Kamei elementary school in the city of Yao in the western Japan prefecture.

Eleven of the sick children were sent to hospital, officials of the Yao police station said. None of them is in life-threatening condition, according to the officials.

No gas leak from the building of the city-run school has been confirmed, the officials said, adding that no suspicious object has been found at the school. The local police are investigating details of the incident.

All children at the school were temporarily evacuated to the schoolyard after the incident, which happened during class, according to the city's board of education.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]