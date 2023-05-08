50 Schoolkids Sick after Strange Odor in Osaka Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Fifty children at an elementary school in Osaka Prefecture fell ill after a strange odor Monday morning.

Around 10 a.m. (1 a.m. GMT), fire authorities received an emergency call from the principal of Kamei elementary school in the city of Yao in the western Japan prefecture, reporting a smell of gas.

All fifty children, who are in second to sixth grades, were sent to hospital, Yao police station and other officials said. None of the children was in life-threatening condition, and they have gone home, according to the officials.

No gas leak from the building of the city-run school has been confirmed, the officials said, adding that no suspicious object has been found at the school. The local police are investigating details of the incident, based on reports that there was a gas-like smell in a nearby area.

According to the city's board of education, the odor began around 9:40 a.m., after which children began to complain of feeling ill. All children at the school were temporarily evacuated to the schoolyard after the incident, which happened during class.

