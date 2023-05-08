Toyota Chm. Apologize for Safety Test Cheating at Daihatsu

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda on Monday apologized for misconduct in vehicle crash safety tests on some overseas models by Daihatsu Motor Co., a subsidiary of the Japanese automaker.

"This is a betrayal of trust that must not happen," Toyoda told a press conference in Thailand, a production and sales base for the vehicles in question, held to explain details of the safety test cheating and measures that will be taken.

"I will lead the concerted efforts across the group" to resolve the problem, he said, vowing to identify the cause of the misconduct and take preventive measures so that trust in the group will be regained and shipments can be resumed.

On April 28, Daihatsu said that it had found the wrongdoing in side collision tests on four models, including the Yaris Ativ, a Toyota model produced in Thailand since August 2022, the Perodua Axia, made and sold in Malaysia, and a model under development.

The misconduct, which came to light from a whistle-blowing report, had affected a total of some 101,700 units as of the end of April. Shipments are being suspended in Thailand and the Middle East.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]