Japan Confirms 9,401 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 9,401 new COVID-19 cases Monday, up some 4,400 from a week before.

New fatalities totaled 33, while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients rose by six from the previous day to 80.

Prefectural governments and others made their final announcements of daily COVID-19 counts Monday, when the country lowered the status of COVID-19 to a lower-risk category of infectious diseases that includes seasonal flu.

The country's total COVID-19 cases since its first case confirmed in January 2020 had reached 33,821,572 as of Monday, including foreign cruise ship passengers and crew members, according to a Jiji Press tally. The cumulative COVID-19 death toll stood at 74,725.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of new positive cases at 1,331 on Monday, followed by Hokkaido at 577, Kanagawa at 567, Osaka at 547 and Aichi at 432. Kochi reported the fewest cases at 23.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]