Japan Princesses Hisako, Tsuguko to Attend Royal Wedding in Jordan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Hisako of Takamado and her oldest daughter, Princess Tsuguko, will visit Jordan from late this month to June 3 to attend the wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Japanese government said Tuesday.

Princess Hisako, the widow of the late Prince Takamado, a cousin of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, will depart on May 28 and Princess Tsuguko the following day, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

They will attend the June 1 wedding at the invitation of Jordanian King Abdullah II and his wife, Queen Rania.

This will be Princess Hisako's first official overseas trip since June 2015, when she visited Sweden to attend Swedish Prince Carl Philip's wedding, and the first ever for Princess Tsuguko.

