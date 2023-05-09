Japan, France to Accelerate Talks for Defense Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and French governments Tuesday agreed to accelerate working-level talks to enhance their diplomatic and defense cooperation further.

The two sides will consider concluding a bilateral reciprocal access agreement, or RAA, to allow the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the French military to conduct joint exercises smoothly.

Japan and France reached the consensus at a so-called two-plus-two meeting of their foreign and defense ministers held online.

It was attended by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada as well as French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

It was the seventh two-plus-two meeting between the two countries and the first since January last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]