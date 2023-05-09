Japan LDP Veep Aso to Visit S. Korea from Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Taro Aso, vice president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, plans to visit South Korea for three days from Thursday, informed sources said Tuesday.

Aso is planning to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol during the visit.

The LDP vice president is set to attend a two-day meeting of the Nakasone Peace Institute, of which he serves as chairman, in Seoul from Friday.

The meeting with Yoon will likely take place Thursday afternoon and is seen supporting the improvement in relations between Tokyo and Seoul following the resumption of "shuttle diplomacy," or reciprocal visits by their leaders.

Aso and Yoon met during the former's trip to South Korea last November, as well as during the South Korean president's visit to Japan in March.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]