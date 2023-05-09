Honda's N-Box Stays Top-Selling Car in Japan in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s N-Box minivehicle was the best-selling new car in Japan for the eighth consecutive month in April, industry data showed Tuesday.

Sales of the roomy N-Box, however, fell 3.0 pct from a year before to 14,986 units.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s Yaris subcompact came second, unchanged from March, with its sales growing 40.8 pct to 14,143 units. It was followed by Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Tanto minivehicle, whose sales surged 64.8 pct to 11,981 units.

Four of the top 10 models in April were minivehicles.

The rankings were based on data released by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]