3 Major Japan Shipping Firms Log Record Annual Profits

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's three major shipping companies have reported record annual group net profits in the year that ended in March.

All three companies were able to log double-digit growth in their revenues thanks to high shipping fees in the first half of the reporting year amid logistics turmoil due to the coronavirus crisis, according to their financial statements released by Tuesday.

Also behind their bullish earnings were the yen's depreciation and solid demand from automakers and energy firms.

By company, Nippon Yusen K.K.'s net profit grew 0.3 pct from the previous year to 1,012.5 billion yen, topping 1 trillion yen for the second straight year. Its consolidated revenue rose 14.7 pct to 2,616.0 billion yen.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. saw its net profit jump 12.3 pct to 796.0 billion yen on a 27.0 pct higher revenue of 1,611.9 billion yen.

