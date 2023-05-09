4 Boys Arrested after Watch Shop Robbery in Tokyo's Ginza

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Four people arrested after a robbery of a luxury watch shop in Tokyo's posh Ginza district the previous day are all boys aged 16-19, police sources said Tuesday.

According to the sources at the juvenile crime division of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, the four, including an 18-year-old high school student, were arrested on suspicion of trespassing into an apartment building. All but the high schooler have admitted to the robbery charges.

Near the scene of the arrest, what appeared to be a black bag containing about 30 wristwatches was seized.

According to the MPD, the daylight crime occurred at around 6:20 p.m. Monday Japan time as three people wearing white masks entered the watch shop, smashed display cases with what appeared to be crowbars and took more than 100 luxury-brand watches away. A store clerk was threatened to kill with a knife unless hitting the floor.

The police think that there are at least five suspects in the case, as they received a report from a witness that two other people were waiting inside a white minivan used as the getaway vehicle.

