Japan, Others Hold 1st Meeting of Sri Lanka Creditors

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan and other creditors to Sri Lanka on Tuesday held their first meeting on debt restructuring for the South Asian country effectively in default.

The online meeting, co-chaired by Japan, India, France and others, brought together 26 countries including 19 creditors. China, the biggest creditor to Sri Lanka, was present as an observer.

The group of Sri Lanka creditors, established last month, is a multinational framework involving emerging economies, whose influence over the global economy is increasing.

China has shown reluctance to disclose details of its loans to Sri Lanka, such as amounts and lending terms. The focus for now will be whether China will join the framework.

A broad agreement has been obtained from China over the framework, Japanese Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda told reporters after Tuesday's meeting.

