M'bishi Latest Trader to Log Net Profit of over 1 T. Yen

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Corp. on Tuesday became the latest Japanese trading house to report a consolidated net profit of over 1 trillion yen in fiscal 2022.

Mitsui & Co. was the first to post an annual net profit topping 1 trillion yen, releasing last week its earnings report for the year that ended in March.

Of Japan's seven major trading houses, Mitsubishi, Mitsui and four others logged record profits in the year, on the back of the depreciation of the yen and surging resources prices.

However, all seven predicted that earnings will shrink in the current year, citing commodity prices settling down and unclear business outlooks.

Mitsubishi reported a net profit of 1,180.6 billion yen, the highest ever in the industry. Its earnings were buoyed by increases in coking coal prices and the strength of its automobile business in Southeast Asia.

