Japan Govt to Set Up Strategic Conference on AI

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday his administration will establish a "strategic conference" of experts and officials from relevant ministries and agencies to discuss the utilization of artificial intelligence.

"The government will tackle challenges while assessing the potential and risks (of AI)," Kishida said at a meeting with six young AI business leaders in their 30s and 40s at the prime minister's office in Tokyo. "Whether we can keep up with the speed of (evolution) in the field is a big issue," he noted.

The use of AI, including chatbots such as ChatGPT, is increasing rapidly. But many have pointed to concerns involved, notably those over privacy, copyright infringement and the spread of misinformation.

At the meeting, Daisuke Okanohara, who runs an AI-related company, said, "We should deepen understanding of the risks and accumulate knowledge so we can use AI safely."

Fumiko Kudo, head of an organization affiliated with the World Economic Forum, called for making international rules for AI's practical use.

