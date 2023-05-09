Nintendo Posts Lower Profit, Sales in FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese game maker Nintendo Co. said Tuesday that its consolidated net profit for the year that ended in March fell 9.4 pct from the previous year to 432.7 billion yen.

While the bottom line was the third-highest level on record, Nintendo incurred a drop in both net profit and sales for the second consecutive year in fiscal 2022.

The dismal results stemmed from the weakness of the Switch video game console, whose sales slid 22.1 pct to 17.97 million units on sluggish production caused by a semiconductor shortage.

Nintendo expects Switch sales of at least 15 million units in fiscal 2023.

"It's difficult to increase (Switch) sales at the same pace as in the past seven years after its release," President Shuntaro Furukawa told an online press conference.

