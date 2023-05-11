JR Firms Moving for Automated Shinkansen Operations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan Railways Group companies are moving to automate operations of their Shinkansen bullet trains.

East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, has announced that it plans to launch driverless automated train operations achieving Grade of Automation 3, or GoA3, on the Joetsu Shinkansen Line in the mid-2030s. Such systems have already been adopted for some monorail operations, but not yet for any Shinkansen bullet trains, according to JR East.

Trains with a GoA3 system, the second-highest level of automated train operation, have onboard personnel doing work such as evacuating passengers when a disaster or other emergency happens, but not a driver. They start and stop by themselves, and acceleration and deceleration are also done automatically.

JR East also plans to introduce in the late 2020s the highest GoA4 level of automated operations for Joetsu Shinkansen trains that travel between Niigata Station, one of the two terminals of the bullet train line, and a nearby train yard while not in service. The GoA4 system does not need the driver or other staff attendant.

GoA4 systems are used for some of the so-called new transportation systems.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]