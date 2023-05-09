Japan Retailer Nitori Logs 1st Net Profit Fall in 24 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese furniture and interior goods retailer Nitori Holdings Co. on Tuesday reported its first consolidated net profit drop in 24 years in the latest reporting period through March.

Nitori's profits were squeezed by higher purchase prices of products due to the yen's weakening and higher ocean transportation fees. A special loss of 5.1 billion yen related to newly acquired stores also weighed on the bottom line.

In the latest reporting period of slightly over 13 months due to a change in the accounting period, Nitori logged 95.1 billion yen in net profit, down 1.6 pct from the previous 12-month period that ended in February 2022.

Nitori's sales increased owing chiefly to price hikes.

The company expects its sales and profits to rise in the current year ending in March 2024.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]