U.S. Imposes Higher Tariff on Japanese Beef

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--The United States has raised its import tariff on Japanese beef to 26.4 pct as its low-tariff beef import quota for some countries has reached its limit, it was learned Tuesday.

U.S. beef imports from the countries exceeded the limit for the third straight year, lifted by a surge in imports from Brazil.

The low-tariff quota stands at 65,005 tons per year. Within the quota, Japan can export its beef at 4.4 cents per kilogram.

According to a report released by the U.S. customs authorities Monday, the combined amount of beef imports from the countries covered by the quota topped the limit on the night of May 2.

The Japanese government is stepping up efforts to boost exports of Japanese agricultural and fishery products, regarding beef as a driving force.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]