Osaka High Court Rejects Izumisano Petition over Slashed Grants

Osaka, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Osaka High Court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit by the western Japan city of Izumisano over the "furusato nozei" hometown donation system and the slashing of government grants.

Izumisano, in Osaka Prefecture, had demanded that the central government revoke its decision to reduce special tax revenue grants to the city. The government decided to cut the grants after finding that Izumisano had collected large donations under the furusato nozei system.

The high court, presided over by Judge Kazuhiko Tomita, said that internal administrative disputes were not subject to litigation, overturning an Osaka District Court ruling in favor of the city's petition.

Disputes over the distribution of tax grants "should be fought between the state and municipalities as administrative entities," the judge said. "Resolution should be left to internal administrative coordination, while parliamentary deliberations should ensure suitability."

Izumisano collected some 49.7 billion yen under the furusato nozei scheme, the highest amount among all participating municipalities, in the year through March 2019.

