Japan Enacts Bill to Put GPS Devices on People on Bail

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Wednesday enacted a bill to allow courts to order criminal defendants to wear GPS monitoring devices while on bail, in order to prevent them from fleeing the country.

The House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, approved at a plenary meeting the bill to revise the Criminal Procedure Code by a majority vote.

The bill drew support mainly from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, as well as some opposition parties, including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

The bill was drawn up following former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan at the end of 2019 while he was on bail awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges. The House of Representatives, the lower chamber, passed the bill in April.

The revised law will take effect within five years after promulgation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]